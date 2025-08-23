Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.27 Million Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.29% of Worthington Enterprises worth $107,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 966.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $67.0370 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

