Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.33 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Kennametal worth $107,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kennametal by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE KMT opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

