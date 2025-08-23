Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.27 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $109,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.1%

Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.10 and a 12 month high of $296.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%.Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

