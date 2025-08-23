Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.80 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $110,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $14,528,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 104.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,244 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $129.6020 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

