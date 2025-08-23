Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.18 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Woodward worth $112,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Woodward by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. This represents a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,283. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $248.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

