Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $112.23 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $112,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

Carvana Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE CVNA opened at $357.1740 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,056,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,857,548. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

