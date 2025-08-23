Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.42 Million Stake in Belden Inc $BDC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.92% of Belden worth $115,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Belden by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 5.7%

BDC opened at $131.2890 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. Belden Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

