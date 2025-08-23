Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.17 Million Holdings in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.30% of Masimo worth $117,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Masimo by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Masimo Stock Up 3.0%

MASI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

