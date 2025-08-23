Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.52 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of BWX Technologies worth $119,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $383,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $19,331,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $163.1370 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $189.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

