Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of BILL worth $114,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 2,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE BILL opened at $42.2270 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.86, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.