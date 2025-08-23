Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in LCI Industries $LCII

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $115,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LCI Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

NYSE LCII opened at $107.4470 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.79%.

LCI Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

