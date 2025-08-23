Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $118,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $479.8510 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $517.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

