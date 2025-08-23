Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.17% of World Kinect worth $115,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

World Kinect Stock Performance

World Kinect stock opened at $26.7030 on Friday. World Kinect Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.48%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

