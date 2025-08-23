Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,244,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $112,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE WH opened at $88.8630 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

