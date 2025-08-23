Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 343,210 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 343,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Albemarle worth $110,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,432,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.0%

Albemarle stock opened at $81.2970 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.17.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

