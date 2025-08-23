Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 42,533 Shares of Acushnet $GOLF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of Acushnet worth $106,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,639,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 92.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 99,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $79.5520 on Friday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.