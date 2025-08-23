Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 66,536 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.72% of AAON worth $109,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 613.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AAON by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AAON by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 26.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

