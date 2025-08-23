Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 87,719 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of AptarGroup worth $118,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 144,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $21,549,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 93.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $141.4070 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.