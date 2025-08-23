Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $115,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Okta Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

