Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,830 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $114,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 127.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of DORM stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $163.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

