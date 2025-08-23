Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.16% of PriceSmart worth $112,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PriceSmart by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $58,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSMT stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

