Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $117,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 307,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 54,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,554 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 90,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $95.8650 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.81%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

