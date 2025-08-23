Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.08% of Knife River worth $106,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Knife River by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNF opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Knife River Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

