Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,828 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $107,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 107.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $86.8960 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

