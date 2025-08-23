Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 207,497 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $108,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,604,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 586,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after buying an additional 393,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,578 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LZB opened at $36.5420 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, La-Z-Boy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

