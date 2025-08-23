Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,157 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Atmos Energy worth $111,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $168.0320 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

