Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 226,557 Shares of Navient Corporation $NAVI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.72% of Navient worth $111,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.56.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.56 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

