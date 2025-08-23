Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,779 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of SPX Technologies worth $115,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $190.7530 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

