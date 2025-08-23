Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 491,861 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 491,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Scorpio Tankers worth $113,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,652.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $48.9750 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of -0.03. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

