Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 530,688 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,150,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 530,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of DHT worth $117,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 438,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 1,805.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.6350 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

