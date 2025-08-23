Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,844 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of Cirrus Logic worth $118,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.0%

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,500. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.