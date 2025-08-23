Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 56,659 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.40% of Insight Enterprises worth $114,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.68 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.