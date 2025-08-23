Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.32% of Grand Canyon Education worth $114,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $9,216,000. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $20,906,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $203.39 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.69 and a 52 week high of $207.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.63. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

