Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.12% of DNOW worth $110,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 21,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DNOW by 437.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $15.8250 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

