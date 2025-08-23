Dollarama Q4 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Monday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins set a C$205.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.79.

DOL opened at C$193.35 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$124.99 and a 12 month high of C$198.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$190.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total value of C$1,720,392.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,172.26. The trade was a 90.33% decrease in their position. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

