Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.7% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $75.7350 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.640-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

