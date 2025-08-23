Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $507.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,850 shares of company stock worth $4,406,512 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

