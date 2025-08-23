East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

