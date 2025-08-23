Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.07. 12,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 18,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAVE

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of -0.47.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.