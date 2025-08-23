EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Position Lessened by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after acquiring an additional 102,738 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 482,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $610.3420 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.94 and a 200-day moving average of $470.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

