ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,700 shares, anincreaseof24.0% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENGIY. Zacks Research downgraded ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $22.08 on Friday. ENGIE has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

