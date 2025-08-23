Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,900,000 shares, anincreaseof28.1% from the July 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Approximately8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Entegris by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Entegris by 73.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Entegris by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Entegris by 19.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. Entegris has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

