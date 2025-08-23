Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,673,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,190,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ETR opened at $89.2290 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.