Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.80% of Equinox Gold worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $478.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.