Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HIVE FY2026 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $577.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 3.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 17.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 1,305,057 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 104.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,793,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 915,105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,611.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

