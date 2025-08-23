Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,238 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $59,546,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,224,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after acquiring an additional 870,486 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.34.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

EPRT opened at $31.2960 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

