Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,578,700 shares, adeclineof26.1% from the July 15th total of 3,489,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,611.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,611.7 days.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $24.80 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

About Essity AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.