Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,578,700 shares, adeclineof26.1% from the July 15th total of 3,489,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,611.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,611.7 days.
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $24.80 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.
About Essity AB (publ)
