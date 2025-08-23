Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,325,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,445,000 after purchasing an additional 406,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,314,000 after acquiring an additional 611,462 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,619 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,714,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $613,755.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,479,224.76. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $298,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 216,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,656.28. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $2,235,674. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

