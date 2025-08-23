Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$28.40 and last traded at C$29.81. 3,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.20.

Fanuc Trading Down 1.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.27.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.