Financial Survey: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) versus NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) and NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metro One Telecommunications and NTT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00 NTT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and NTT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A NTT 7.20% 8.87% 3.33%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 6.53, suggesting that its stock price is 553% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and NTT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.07 -$3.93 million N/A N/A NTT $90.00 billion N/A $6.60 billion $1.98 13.96

NTT has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NTT beats Metro One Telecommunications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About NTT

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.